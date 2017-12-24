After Ishqbaaaz, I want to do a meaty comic role: Anjali Mukhi

Anjali Mukhi, who acted in Star Plus’ popular show Ishqbaaaz and other soaps like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Tashan-e-Ishq, is currently busy organizing an international film festival along with her husband, Indraneel Bhattacharya.



The film festival will be attended by bigwigs of Bollywood like Shekhar Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anurag Basu and a host of other famed celebrities.



In addition to this, Anjali has ventured into the 70mm space with Veer Pareira. In the film, Anjali will be seen in the role of Arshad Warsi’s mother.



Talking about her career plans, Anjali, who earlier told TellyChakkar that she is choosy about her roles, shared, “Be it TV or films, I’d always prefer a continuity role and not a cameo. I cannot talk much about my character in Veer Pareira; all I can say is that the film is beautiful. “



Shedding some light on her stint on television, the pretty lady averred, “It has been three to four months that I haven’t done anything on television. After Ishqbaaaz, I am now looking for a meaty role in the comedy space.”



Good luck, Anjali!