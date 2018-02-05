After Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein to have a spin-off

TellyChakkar has a piece of breaking news that will blow away your minds. Spin-offs are the new fad in the industry. It all started with Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz when the makers brought a derivative show titled Dil Bole Oberoi. Later on TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor experimented with the same idea with Zee TV’s extremely famous Kumkum Bhagya. She branched out the above-mentioned daily with Kundali Bhagya.

The latest show to go through the same experimentation is Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which airs on Star Plus. The romantic drama which is partially based on Manju Kapur's novel 'Custody,' became an instant hit on the channel. It first aired on 3 December 2013 and five years later the show still has huge popularity. Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya became superstars of the television space, courtesy the daily. In its five years long journey, the show has seen many ups and downs even in terms of TRP.

The most up-to-date news that we are getting from the production house is that the makers and the GEC is planning to outgrow the brand with a spin-off airing on Star. As per the whispers, things are at the nascent stage. “Only the high placed officials from the channel and the production house are aware of it,” a little birdie informed. The upcoming series will feature new cast along with the regulars from the original. Apparently the untitled venture will go on floors by the end of March. As per the conjectures, the title of the project will revolve around Mohabbatein and might revolve around Divyanka’s character Ishi Maa.

Star has been struggling to retain its top spot since quite some time. There were also buzz in the market that it is pulling off the plugs for four popular shows. With a spin-off the channel is playing it safe to grab more GRPs, since the daily has good viewership.

Isn’t this a great piece of news for all the Ishi Maa lovers? You all will get a chance to see more of her on screen. Show your excitement by sharing the article and comment below your love.