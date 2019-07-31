After law graduate, Manav Chabbra aka MNV to debut acting with Barbie Mann

MUMBAI: Popular Tik Tok star Manav Chabbra known as Mr. MNV is proving the art of balancing between work and academics. The popular star who makes intriguing and interesting content on Tik Tok and youtube has successfully completed his graduation in the field of law.

A happy Manav expressed his feelings to us, said, "Finally I am done with my BA LLB this year. I feel so great and proud of myself that I have managed to complete my degree and also pursue my content creator career at the same time! It was definitely not an easy task, I had to sacrifice a lot of things to achieve all of this. In this period everyone was suggesting me to drop my degree but I always wanted to complete it for my and my parents happiness. Now that I am all done with my degree my parents are super happy and have no problem in me pursuing my content creator career. Now I will have time to focus and work on my dreams knowing that I have a backup plan with me."

Chabbra concludes giving a message for his fans, "I’ll also suggest the teenagers to manage their social media in such a way that it doesn’t affect their studies because it’s equally important and will definitely be useful later in their life. People have always been criticizing and commenting that ‘They are so free for all this’ or ‘They have nothing else to do’ for them my Law Degree is my answer."

Manav was last seen alongside Barbie Mann in a music video titled 'Akhiyan' which is quite a rage on the net. We wish him much luck and success for his journey ahead.