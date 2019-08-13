After Pradeep Sarkar, Mrinal Dutt was directed by Shaad Ali and Siddharth P Malhotra!

MUMBAI: Mrinal Dutt, who has been seen in various TV shows, is gearing up for the release of his web show: Pradeep Sarkar series directed Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.



Mrinal started his career by working in several advertisements with actors such as Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. He got his first opportunity on TV with Channel V’s Roomies, where he played the character of Zizou. He has been seen in episodic shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Mrinal rose to fame when he played a student detective in Star Plus’ Private Investigator.



For the first time, the actor will be seen playing a South Bombay Parsi man in CLACM.



The show stars popular actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Madhu Sneha alongside Mrinal. Well, that's not it! Mrinal also shot for another web show that was directed by not one but three talented directors: Shaad Ali, Siddharth Malhotra, and Ajay Bhuyan.



And with this show, Mrinal hits a hat-trick when it comes to being directed by Bollywood directors.



The actor shares, 'Yes, I am doing the show that's being directed by Shaad Ali, Siddharth Malhotra, and Ajay Bhuyan. The shoot was great and an enriching experience with such amazing directors. Right now, certainly, the focus is on Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, as the show will launch on 27th August. But all I would like to say is that I am happy to be a part of these shows, and I hope they do well.'



Good luck, Mrinal!