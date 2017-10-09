TellyChakkar.com has always been ahead while reporting about Bigg Boss 11. The controversial show has seen major fights in the very first week. Whether it is Vikas- Shilpa, Zubair- Puneesh, Akash-Vikas- Priyank, Arshi- Hina, all the fights have been crackling and explosive.

Now, TellyChakkar.com has learnt it exclusively that the notorious producer Vikas Gupta has walked out of the house. According to our sources, there was an ugly fight between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta who have been good friends in the show. Post the fight Vikas, found an open door in the house.

We have heard, a door was left open by the makers and Vikas spotted it and made it out of the house from there. He was anyway very upset with the egress of his 'special' friend Priyank and so if this has actually transpired. We're sure Vikas is surely happy.

There are strong conjectures of Vikas leaving the Bigg Boss house and how every other BB inmate is in a state of shock. The contestants are traumatized.

Well, no wonder the house is witnessing some great drama and content.

Now, it is to be guessed whether Vikas will come back to the house or will never be back in the show.