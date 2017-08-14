The 'Kala Chashma' fever on the sets of Colors' daily Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan (Rajshri Productions) continues...

Here we aren't talking about any dance performance happening during the ongoing Naina-Karan's (Ankitta Sharma-Samridh Bawa) wedding track!

We are talking about the conjunctivitis which is spreading from one actor to the other actors, and is making it difficult for them to shoot.

Tellychakkar.com had recently reported about actor Sahil Uppal who was inflicted with conjunctivitis that was later passed on to Samridh Bawa.

But things just did not end there, because of her terrible infliction, the creative team had to introduce some changes in the ongoing episodes as well, taking into account their eye infection. Both the actors were seen in glares on-screen and their characters were shown infected with the conjunctivitis onscreen as well.

Now we hear, that the eye infection has been passed on to Gulki Joshi, who is currently essaying the role Saavri on the show.

Gulki is required to be in the ongoing scenes, which is why; the makers had to again introduce some changes in the track.

According to the change in the script, Saavri will be shown having an eye infection in the coming episodes as well. Saavri will be said to be getting infected from Karan's eye infection.

When we contacted Gulki, she said, "It is very difficult to shoot like this. It is all because of Karma because I used to tease Sahil and Samridh a lot when they were having the eye infection. I used to pat them on the side where they had to keep their eye shut and run away and they used to look around as to who did that. Now God has punished me for that and I have got the infection in both the eyes. Now they have full chance to take revenge but they are not doing it! They are sweet enough to help me out with taking precautions and recover soon."

We wish you a speedy recovery Gulki and also we hope that no other member from the Swabhimaan family get affected further!