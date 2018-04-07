Home > Tv > Tv News
After Shashank Vyas, here is Rakshit Wahi’s mind blowing transformation!

Mumbai: Balika Vadhu fame Shashank Vyas is in the news for his mind blowing transformation!

Just when we can’t get enough of Shashank’s amazing transformation, another young actor has grabbed our attention on social media with his recent post about his transformation.

We are talking about actor Rakshit Wahi, who was last seen in Sony TV’s popular show Beyhadh!

What do you think about Shashank Vyas?

The young talent has always known for his chubby and cute looks but he has really worked hard upon his body and his hard work has certainly paid off which is clearly visible in his surprising transformation.

Have a look at Rakshit’s Instagram post –

Way to go Rakshit.

