After the success of Crime Patrol, Optimystix to bring another crime-based show

: Vipul D Shah, who is an esteemed name in the television industry and has entertained viewers with fiction shows like Dekh India Dekh, Saas Bina Sasural, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, and Kya Hal Mr. Panchal and non-fiction shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Entertainment Ki Raat, is working on his new show.After receiving a great response from the masses to Sony TV’s Crime Patrol, the multifaceted producer is planning to bring another crime-based show.Our sources inform us that the show will be different from Crime Patrol and is likely to air on Colors Rishtey channel.We could not get through to Vipul for a comment.