Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri, 65, who has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for over three decades, says growing older doesn't make a difference to her.

"Old is beautiful. If you feel beautiful, you can do anything you want, age will not matter. An actor can't stop acting," Rita said in a statement.

She is currently seen as Imarti Devi (Daadi) in TV show "Nimki Mukhiya".

"‘Nimki Mukhiya' is a great show and the role of Imarti Devi comes as a challenge to me. And I love to accept them as they come my way. Having the grasp of the language is a task. Over and about it's an interesting role," she said.

"Nimki Mukhiya" is aired on Star Bharat.

(Source: IANS)