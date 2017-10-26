Colors’ popular daily Tu Aashiqui is known for its exciting twists and turns that keeps the curiosity among the audience alive for the upcoming sequences.

The loyal viewers of the daily produced by Guruodev Bhalla, would know how Ahaan (Rithvik Arora) is in love with Pankti (Jannat Zubair Rehmani) but the later is afraid to fall into any kind of relationship with the former because of JD (Rahil Azam).

Now, we hear, the upcoming episode of the series has a lot more interesting twists in store. Read on –

Our source informs us, “in the upcoming episodes of the series, Ahaan will finally confess his love to Pankti but scared of JD and the consequences of it, she will run away. Further, JD will again trouble Pankti and will demand a confession of her love for him.”

Will she give in to JD's demands? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable.