Guruodev Bhalla’s popular daily, Tu Aashiqui (Colors) will gear up for some major drama in its forthcoming episodes!

The loyal audience of the daily have recently witnessed a sweet love confession between Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair). JD (Rahil Azam) noticed this and is now determined to separate the love birds.

In the upcoming episodes, JD will be adamant on teaching Ahaan a lesson for falling in love with Pankti.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, JD will get Ahaan beaten up by his goons. Also, he will make Pankti hear his screams over the phone. An emotional Pankti will offer her support to Ahaan over the phone and will emphasise her love for him.”

What will Ahaan and Pankti do to escape from JD’s torture? Only time will tell.

We tried to get in touch with Rahil and Rithvik but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.