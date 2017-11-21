Guruodev Bhalla’s popular daily Tu Aashiqui that airs on Colors never fails to surprise its viewers by presenting exciting twists and turns.

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, JD (Raahil Azam) has learned that Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair) are in love and this is not acceptable to him.

Also, Pankti has been sold to JD and Ahaan is unaware about the truth.

With so many happenings reaching its peak of curiosity as to what will unfold next, the upcoming episodes have a revealation drama in store for the viewers!

Our source informs us, “JD has been doing things to torment Ahaan and Pankti so they break of their new found love. In the track ahead, JD will once again do something vicious, this time in the form of plotting Ahaan's accident. Also he will humiliate Pankti in her birthday party.

However, Ahaan will have a narrow escape from death and will reach to Pankti’s birthday party. It is there where he will come to face with the shocking truth about Pankti and JD.”

What will Ahaan do now? Well, only time will tell!