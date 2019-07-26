News

Ahwaan Kumar: Have never feared performing live on stage

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 01:31 PM

MUMBAI: Performing on stage with no retakes is no easy feat. However, actor Ahwaan Kumar says that he has never experienced stage fright. The actor, who will be seen in the play Ananya presented by Stage Studio productions and Zelu Entertainments and produced by Malav Jani and Inderlal Gerala, says that he has always been very comfortable on stage. “I have never had the fear of performing live on stage as I have grown up doing theatre. I really have that love for the stage and I enjoy it a lot. I was associated with Iskcon, Juhu so I have mostly done historical and mythology plays in past,” he says.

Talking about his role in the play, he says, “My character has varied shades. I am playing a rich sophisticated businessman, who is serious most of the times.”

The play has been adapted in Gujarati and Marathi in the past. However, this puts no pressure on Ahwaan. “Not really, instead I am excited as it’s already a hit play and I am getting a chance to perform it. I have always loved performing live because I started with it and then got into TV. I am very happy and more excited as I am performing live after a long time,” he says.

Ahwaan was last seen in the TV show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya -2 on Star Bharat. Talking about the roles he wants to take up, he says, “I want to do performance-oriented roles, it can be positive or negative. I would love to do a show which would have lots of action or comedy.”

 

