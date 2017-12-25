Aishwarya happy to work with Prosenjit and Rituparna

Actress Aishwarya Sen, who is playing the female lead in Colors Bangla's Subho Drishti, is ecstatic to share screen space with Tollywood superstars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta.

The upcoming daily soap, produced by Vandana Films and Enterprises and directed by Rahul Mukherjee, will see the actress essaying the role of Drishti Basu, a teacher.

Speaking about her experience of working with two icons of Bengali cinema, Aishwarya said, “For the first time, I have shared screen space with Bumbada (Prosenjit) and Ritudi (Rituparna). It’s a great achievement for me. I am thankful to Colors Bangla and our producer Shibajida for giving me this opportunity.”

When asked about the relationship that her character and Rituparna shares in the serial, she said, “She is Drishti’s neighbour in the story and that’s how they are friends.”

Talking about her character, Aishwarya shared, “My character, Drishti Basu, is a very responsible girl. She has lots of responsibilities towards her family. She loves her brother Abir (Deborshi Banerjee) a lot. The girl Abir loves belongs to a rich family while theirs is a middle class family. So, a time will come when Drishti will sacrifice for her brother. Abir too loves his sister a lot and what he can do for her is something you will get to see once the story goes on air.”

In the upcoming family drama, the pretty lady has been paired opposite actor Gourab Roy Chowdhury.

Commenting about Gourab, she said, “I loved working with him. He is very cooperative. Initially, I was a little worried about how my co-actor would be. But he turned out to be a very sweet and caring guy. Working for a TV serial is hectic so he would ask us if we had our meal or not. We are enjoying our work”

Keep up the good work, girl!

Aishwarya started her TV career with Rajlakkhi Kurukhetram and was last seen in Potol Kumar Gaanwala.

Subho Drishti will be aired daily at 7.30 pm from 1 January.

Keep reading this space for more updates.