Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni joins hands with cast of Jhansi Ki Rani, Aly Goni happy for being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Barkha Bisht with Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal in Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala, and other Telly Updates

Sheena Bajaj turns choreographer for &TV’s ‘Laal Ishq’



Actress Sheena Bajaj has turned choreographer for &TV’s Laal Ishq. The show entertains audience through its series of passionate love stories with a supernatural twist, and with this show, actress Sheena will be seen the supernatural genre. The story will be produced by Akshay Singh’s Fiction Factory and will feature a dance number.



The actress, who is equally passionate about dance, choreographed the entire sequence of the latest rendition of Ladki Aankh Maare compelling the cast to match steps on the peppy beats of the song.



The bride-to-be was ecstatic as she danced her heart out choreographing for the cast and surprising the show makers who were left in total awe of her.



Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni joins hands with cast of ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’



Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni, who is loved for shows like Kasam, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesh, has bagged a new show.



She has joined the ensemble cast of Colors’ upcoming show Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani by Contiloe.



&TV’s ‘Laal Ishq’ to star Karan Khandelwal and Krissann Barretto



&TV’s Laal Ishq will come up with yet another interesting story which will have actors Karan Khandelwal and Krissann Barretto playing the lead roles.



The story will be about a guy who would be very afraid of ghosts. On the other hand, the lead girl will be a social media addict, and will be a very cheerful one too. However, the eerie story will give the characters’ personalities a twist!!



Gavie Chahal to make his web debut with ‘Title Role’



Gavie Chahal, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-led Tiger Zinda Hai, is now looking forward to his web debut.



He is playing a very important character in the Dhanjanya Singh produced and directed four-season digital product, Title Role, which will soon start streaming on a huge OTT platform.



Aly Goni seems to be happy for being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi!



Aly Goni got his fame from the soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The talented actor has charmed the audience by his looks and amazing acting skills. The actor recently joined the most popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.



By far, he has been doing an amazing job in all the stunts.



Barkha Bisht with Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal in ‘Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala’



ALTBalaji is coming up with a new series called Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala with actors Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in lead roles. Now another popular actress is ready to join the cast of the series.



According to reports, talented actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta has been roped in to play an interesting role in the show, and for the first time, she'll don a different character which she has never played before.



