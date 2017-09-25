Newly launched GEC Star Bharat is set to roll out a new series under the production of Jay Mehta.

The upcoming series has been titled Jijimaa.

Talented actress Akanksha Gilani, who was last seen on Balaji Telefilms' Kavach that used to be aired Colors, has been roped to play an important cameo in the upcoming daily.

Our source informs us that, Akanksha will play the mother of the protagonists Phalguni and Niyati. the name of her character will be Neela who dies when her kids would be very young.

We tried to get in touch with Akanksha for a confirmation but she remained unavailable.

We wish Akanksha a very good luck!