Akanksha Puri performs a tandav sans the rehearsals in Vighnaharta Ganesha

TV beauty, Akanksha Puri’s stint in the mythological drama, Vighnaharta Ganesha (Contiloe) on Sony TV is turning out to be quite fruitful. The lady is getting acclaimed for her portrayal of Goddess Parvati in the mythological drama. Not just that, the actress is also getting a chance to explore her passion for dramatics.



In the coming storyline, a grand episode will be shot revolving around the Mahishasur vadh (death of the demon). As we all know, Goddess Durga - an avatar of Parvati, kills the demon, Mahishasur and saves the world. TellyChakkar has learnt that post the Mahishasur vadh; Devi Durga will perform a tandav.



As per our information, the episode has been shot in a grand way. It is going to be a never seen before tandav sequence on Indian television, as claimed by a source. The tandav will be performed after the killing of Mahishasur, on the impactful track of Mahishasur Mardini. However, the interesting bit of the whole sequence is that Akanksha performed the tandav without rehearsing. Despite all of it, we hear Akanksha gave a power pact performance and took everyone present on the set by surprise.



The talented Akanksha seemed pretty elated about the whole track. In an exclusive with TellyChakkar she shared, “Tandav is a very powerful and difficult dance style. I’m glad I got a chance to perform tandav and use my dancing skills to the fullest.”



Ask her how challenging it was to perform tandav, she said, “It was extremely challenging. While performing tandav, I was expected to use a ‘Trishul’ as a prop and it was very heavy. To that, in my Durga look I wear a mukut (crown) is for four kgs.”



“I love the variation that this show is giving me, I’m just excited to watch this,” she concluded.