Akanksha Puri to turn Sati in Vighnaharta Ganesha; new chapter to start

Mumbai: Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha (Contiloe) has been doing wonders for the channel. As entertaining as it has been as far, the mythological drama is all set to witness yet another iconic chapter - the reincarnation of Sati as Parvati.

The makers are apparently planning to shoot this sequence on a bigger platform where they will narrate how Sati died and what transpired after that. For presenting the same, Akanksha Puri has been retained to enact Sati.

When TellyChakkar got in touch with Akanksha she confirmed the news with us and couldn’t hold her excitement. She said, “I’m enjoying playing Sati. She is more human. Parvati is more like a mother; she is Shakti, jaggat janani. But Sati is more of a lover, a daughter. Her life revolves around Shiv.”

She further added, “I have kept it simple and different from Parvati. I’m sure the audience will love this track. The audience will definitely see more of Akanksha in Sati. Just like Sati, my life also revolves around the one I love.”

Akanksha has already started shooting for the sequence.

What do you think of Vighnaharata Ganesha?

Are you excited for the upcoming track? 

