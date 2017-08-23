Which show will you miss watching?
Actor Akash Gill, who is currently seen as an effeminate in "Rishton Ka Chakravyuh", expressed anger at parents who were ill-treating their child.
According to a statement issued by the publicist of the actor, Akash was waiting at a bus stop where he saw a boy who was being abused by his parents. They were calling him names like 'chhakka' because he was standing like a girl. Akash couldn't control himself and gave them a piece of advice.
Talking about it, Akash said: "I got really angry when I saw them threatening and abusing an innocent boy. I explained to them why they should not abuse the kid, that too in a public place just because he was standing like a girl. Although they strictly told me not to interfere as it was their personal matter, I threatened to expose their abusiveness towards their son... They got scared and apologised.
"However, I told them that instead of apologising to me they should say sorry to their son. His mother was in tears when I told them that the boy might experience severe low self-esteem and lack of self-confidence in future, which will in turn increase the risk of suicidal thoughts," he added.
"Irrespective of whether he is effeminate or masculine, he deserves love and care," Akash said.
Add new comment