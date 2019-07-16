Akash Goila’s Dum Dum Dumroo to return with season 2

MUMBAI: Akash Goila Motion Pictures’ short film titled Dum Dum Dumroo, which featured TV actress Sanaya Irani and Bollywood actor Anil Charanjeett in lead roles, will be back with season 2.



TellyChakkar has learned that producer Akash Goila is bringing the second season but in a web-series format. The platform on which the series will be launched is not known yet.



Also, the new season will feature a new cast and have a different storyline.



Dum Dum Dumroo was a dark comedy and urged the audience to not be judgemental.