TellyChakkar earlier reported that Priyank and Divya, who were in a relationship have broken-up. Despite all our attempts to get in touch with Divya for a confirmation on the story, she chose not to revert to us and instead took up to social media to narrate her clarification. Kudos for that!

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Splitsvilla’s ex-contestants, Akash Choudhary and Hritu Zee opened the elements of their show, their co-contestants and its host. Akash and Hritu share a close friendship and have openly declared their relationship status. They have no qualms in calling spade a spade.

Without inhibiting, the duo shared their take on the show and the couples on board at length. Akash and Hritu were vocal about the unjust that they faced on the dating reality show and they also claimed how the last three seasons of Splitsvilla has seen only a Roadies contestant as a winner.

Talking about the host, Hritu said, “Rannvijay is so biased. He only favours Roadies contestants and sycophants. Both of us can’t do chaamchagiri.”

Akash continued, “I preferred getting out of the show than begging to someone for work. I am aware that we might lose our association with MTV post this interview, but I must say that Rannvijay’s inclination towards their favourites is quite visible. This will get obvious in the coming episodes.”

Talking about Splitsvilla’s most famous couple, Priyank and Divya aka Divyank, both Akash and Hirtu had strong opinions.

”Divya is simply banking on Priyank’s popularity. Her entire fan following is only because of Priyank. Even in the show, she did not own the appreciation she received, it was Priyank’s brains which got her all the admiration,” Hritu initiated. Contributing to the opinion, Akash added, “It is not Divya, any girl who would be with Priyank would have earned the fame she has today.”

Ouch!

The conversation just got all the more exciting when Hritu tagged the couple as fake!

Akash alleged, “If you notice, Priyank never mentioned about Divya or that he has a girlfriend even once during his stay in Bigg Boss.” Smirking to his statement, Hritu interrupted, “Because she is not his girlfriend! We all know this.”

Akash who is friends with Divya explained, “Between Priyank and Divya, I feel Divya has genuine feelings for Priyank, but Priyank, no...not at all! I feel girls are emotional and Divya is stuck badly in this. Priyank even un-followed Divya on her Instagram. Let Bigg Boss end, you’ll see all the truth. Post the show we’ll see what stardom does to him. In this case, Divya is still just another Splitsvilla girl.”

Now that is some confession! What say?