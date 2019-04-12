News

Akashan Ranjan Kapoor to debut on TV with TLC’s short-format fashion series ‘DECODED’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2019 04:18 PM
MUMBAI: Stylish, trendy and gorgeous social media influencer and actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to debut on television with TLC’s new fashion series ‘DECODED’. This unconventional series is about all things fashion, uncovering various aspects like how a trend began? How celebs wear it? Why a fad is worth following? Decoded will also look at breaking down evergreen looks and trends like bohemian, bold, denim, sustainable, 90s Déjà vu and Athleisure. 

This first of its kind multi-part fashion-based series will premiere on TLC, TLC HD World, and digital channel Rise by TLC, starting April 15. The on-air broadcast of ‘DECODED’ is supported by leading brands such as Oppo, Kia Motors, Gaana, UrbanClap and Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. 

‘DECODED’ will decode the latest, most popular fashion trends making it easier for audiences to imbibe. From understanding trends off the runway, to mapping it to looks from your wardrobe, to finishing the look with makeup that compliments, DECODED will cover it all. 

“I have refused multiple TV opportunities before because I couldn’t connect with them; the concept of Decoded attracted my attention - I love to live and live to love fashion,” said, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. “Decoded will deep dive into fashion and trends; we will uncomplicate fashion and help bring the complete outfit together for the audiences. I am confident audiences will enjoy the series as much as I loved shooting it.”
past seven days