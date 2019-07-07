News

Akhilesh learns that Naira is alive in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jul 2019 10:05 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Naira and Kartik are living separately. Kartik’s son Kairav has met his dad, but they don’t know that they are father and son.

Naira sees Kartik going away and cannot stop herself. Thus, she decides to meet Kartik. She takes Kairav along with her so that she can unveil the truth.

Finally, Naira reaches Kartik’s hotel but finds that they have already left.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh also comes to Goa for some work. He reaches the hotel.

Naira and Kairav are leaving the hotel when Akhilesh sees Naira. He is shocked.

He believes it to be an illusion and thus decides to not tell Kartik about it.

It will be interesting to see how the family and Kartik react when they come to know that Naira is alive.

