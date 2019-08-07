Akshat apologizes to Guddan in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

MUMBAI: In Zee TV's daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan and Akshat's love story will soon begin on a fresh note.



It was earlier seen that Antara asks Guddan to marry an old man if she wants to save Akshat's life.



Guddan agrees, but she believes that Akshat will stop the wedding.



Meanwhile, Akshat swaps places with the groom and marries Guddan.



Guddan finally succeeds in exposing Antara, and Durga supports her.



Akshat feels guilty about trusting Antara and doubting Guddan.



He apologizes to her and request her to forgive him.



Moreover, he confronts Antara and reveals her true colours to Dadi.



Finally, Akshat throws her out from the house and his life.