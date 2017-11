Actor Akshay Kumar stressed on the importance of learning self-defence tactics for women to the audience which came to watch the shooting of his show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

The actor invited a few ladies onto the stage and showed them some moves that can be helpful, read a statement.

"Do not freeze. Make a move in the moment. You invite more danger if you are scared. Do not freeze, be confident," Akshay said.

The show is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)