The coming episodes of &TV’s popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai (Edit II) will see Akshay Kumar make an appearance.

Khiladi Kumar will be seen promoting his upcoming movie Jolly LLB 2 that will soon hit the silver screens. He has already shot with the Bhibhiji cast.

Saumya, who plays the character of Anita Bhabhi, shared a picture with Akshay on the photo sharing app Instagram.

Shooting with the #khiladi on the sets of #Bhabhiji , punctual, disciplined and professional, pleasure to work with you. Best wishes to @akshaykumar for #jollyllb2 , really looking forward to this film. A photo posted by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_) on Feb 3, 2017 at 7:58am PST

