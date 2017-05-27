Akshay Kumar to judge a stand-up comedy show on Star Plus

Akshay Kumar has always been known to take up newer challenges in life. From his choice in movies, to his social media updates, he has always followed the road less taken. Unlike many actors who don’t prefer coming back to television, he hosted the first two seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi (2008, 2009) and the dance reality show Dare 2 Dance (2014).

After three years of staying away from TV, and delivering some fantastic performances in the meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar will soon return to the TV with the upcoming edition of the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, which will air on Star Plus.



According to sources, “Akshay will be the main judge and he will be called Super Boss on the show.“



With Star Plus upping their content and programming with every passing day, one can be assured that it’s going to be quite a watch!