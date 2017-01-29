Akshay Mhatre and Sheen Das to play leads in Rajshri Productions’ next on Zee TV

Acclaimed Producer Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Productions will come up with a crisp and different family drama embedded in a love story for Zee TV in the month of March.



The story will be about a guy Naren, who would have fond interest in nature and in helping out people, and doing things the artistic way. However, his business family will want him to be part of his ancestral work and make it big. At this juncture, the entry of a simpleton girl in the life of Naren will change his life and due course of things around him.



Noted Marathi actor Akshay Mhatre. who has gained name and fame for his path-breaking role in the Marathi TV show Swar Re, has been roped in as the lead. He has also gone on to be part of few Marathi movies, one of them being the film Youth.



Moving to the female lead, actress Sheen Das, who has done various episodics on TV like Yeh Hai Aashiqui and was recently seen in Star Plus’ Silsila Pyaar Ka, will play the female lead.



We buzzed the channel spokesperson for a comment, but did not get through with a comment.



We buzzed the spokesperson at Rajshri Productions, but did not get any revert.



We hear that the shoot for the Rajshri’s Zee TV show has already begun and it will go on air in March.



As we know, this launch from Sooraj Barjatya comes after the launch of its Colors show Ek Shringaar....Swabhimaan.



Watch this space for more updates...