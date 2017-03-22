Akshay Mhatre loses 8kgs for Piyaa Albela

Niti Taylor looks best with ...?
Which singing reality show do you enjoy watching?
Zee TV’s latest primetime offering Piyaa Albela that has hit television screens on 6th March is already touching a chord with the audiences, given its unique modern-day interpretation of the classic Vishwamitra-Menaka love story and its fresh, charming leads. The talented Akshay Mhatre who plays Naren has had to transform himself significantly in order to play a differentiated male protagonist on Indian television. Unlike any other hero whom you may have encountered on Indian television, here is a poor little rich boy who is lost on a spiritual trail, seeking answers to radical questions about life. Studying psychology more in the classroom of his mind and soul than in college, Naren is a mystery even to his own parents who can barely decipher his motivations, aspirations and course of life. In order to play Naren convincingly, Akshay has adopted a fairly reclusive existence and done away with any source of entertainment. With a complete stop to partying or going out with friends, he has also done away with any entertainment, be it TV shows or movies. He has also lost 8 Kgs to look the part of a man into Yoga, penance and one who is detached from any form of indulgences. What’s more … he has even started reading books on philosophy. The actor draws inspiration from his mother who is a Yoga teacher to get the postures for the various asanas right.
Akshay reveals how this show and his character helped him transform not only on-screen but also in person. He shares, “Naren’s character is a product of Sooraj (Barjatya) Sir’s vision. He was very clear about the way he wanted Naren to look and behave. Appearance-wise, he is a lean guy rather than a gym-chiselled muscular hunk. It has been eight months of working on my look, mannerisms and body language to play this character. I am learning Yoga from my mother. I had to understand the depth of the character from Sooraj Ji to bring it alive on screen. I have lost 8 kgs of weight after staying on a strictly monitored diet, mainly comprising salads and soups. Along with it, I also learnt how to ride a bike which Naren is seen riding. Also, my character Naren is an animal lover while in real life, I was always scared of them. So I gradually developed a soft corner for them.”
Piyaa Albela is the story of Naren, a poor little rich boy lost in the pursuit of answers to some of life’s unanswered questions and Pooja, a practical girl with a warm, sociable and charming personality. Watch what happens a worried set of parent’s approach Pooja to awaken him from his spiritual slumber and wake him up to the practicalities of the real world.
Add new comment