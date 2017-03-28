Akshay Mhatre recalls his childhood ‘Gudi Padwa’ memories

It is time for celebration in all Marathi household.

Yes folks, its Gudi Padwa today!

Popular TV face Akshay Mhatre who is seen playing the lead in Piyaa Albela is a proud Maharashtrian.

Recalling his celebration time with family Akshay shared with us some of his fondest memories.

“The new start of the year for us means Gudi Padwa. I remember waking up at five in the morning, taking shower and getting ready to find my dad preparing the Gudi and arranging everything for the Pooja. Mom cooks delicious and finger-licking Puran Polis and that for me is the best thing on Gudi Padwa,” he shared.

Akshay added, “I also remember witnessing the whole procession with women in Navari Sarees and dhol-nagadas on the street. Later in the evening, there used to be a small get together and enjoying dinner with the entire family. This year I am busy with shoots but will take out time to soak in the festivities.”

He ended by wishing all his fans a very happy Gudi Padwa and New Year.”