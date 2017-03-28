Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

quickie
Priya Bhatija

What is Priya Bhatija watching on the small screen?

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the best mother currently?

Smita Bansal , Savita Prabhune , Shilpa Tulaskar
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will Priyanka and Rajbeer get married in Perfect Bride?

Priyanka and Rajbeer
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Akshay Mhatre recalls his childhood ‘Gudi Padwa’ memories

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 03:16 PM

It is time for celebration in all Marathi household.

Yes folks, its Gudi Padwa today!

Popular TV face Akshay Mhatre who is seen playing the lead in Piyaa Albela is a proud Maharashtrian.

Recalling his celebration time with family Akshay shared with us some of his fondest memories.

“The new start of the year for us means Gudi Padwa. I remember waking up at five in the morning, taking shower and getting ready to find my dad preparing the Gudi and arranging everything for the Pooja. Mom cooks delicious and finger-licking Puran Polis and that for me is the best thing on Gudi Padwa,” he shared.

Akshay added, “I also remember witnessing the whole procession with women in Navari Sarees and dhol-nagadas on the street. Later in the evening, there used to be a small get together and enjoying dinner with the entire family. This year I am busy with shoots but will take out time to soak in the festivities.”

He ended by wishing all his fans a very happy Gudi Padwa and New Year.”

Tags > Akshay Mhatre, recall, childhood days, Gudi Padwa, memories, Piyaa Albela,

Add new comment

Latest

Go Top