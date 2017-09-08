Star Plus is soon to launch its next romantic thriller under the banner of Ravi Ojha productions.

Ravi Ojha’s next titled Kidnap is going to be launched with a big star cast including Gaurav Chopra, Nandish Sandhu, Richa Sony, Daljiet Kaur, Delnaaz Irani, Bhakhtyar Irani among others.

Good looking and talented actor Akshay Sethi is set to make a comeback to a fiction series after a long gap with this upcoming series.

Last seen on SAB TV’s Baalveer, Akshay has been busy doing episodic shows and commercials. Now it will be like a homecoming for the actor with this show after his stint with Sasural Genda Phool (Ravi Ojha Productions).

Our source informs us, “Akshay has been roped in to play the main negative character in the upcoming drama. His character will be the key cause for all the troubles happening around."

We tried to get in touch with Akshay but he remained unavailable till the time of filing this article.