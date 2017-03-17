Alefia Kapadia replaces Resshmi Ghosh in Sony TV’s Hanumaan

Sony Entertainment Television’s Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan (Contiloe Entertainment) will witness another replacement in the show.

Recently, Aarya Babbar got replaced by Saurav Gurjar for the role of Ravana.

Now, we have heard that actress Resshmi Ghosh, who played the character of Kaikeyi, has been replaced by TV actress Alefia Kapadia.

As per our sources, Reshmi is keeping unwell and thus could not continue shooting.

Reshmi confirmed the news with us and shared, “I am down with stomach infection and has been strictly asked for bed rest so unfortunately I had to quit the show.”

When we contacted Alefia, she stated, “Yes, I have started shooting and looking forward to my enter sequence which will air next week. Hope my fans like my new avatar.”

We wish Alefia good luck and Reshmi speedy recovery!