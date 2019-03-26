Alia announces remarriage with Adi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is filled with drama, as Ishita is planning to expose the lady don. Meanwhile, Karan is trying to create problems for Ishita.

In the upcoming episode, Alia is fed up with the daily mess and blames Karan and Rohan for all the problems. Thus, she takes a huge decision.

Further, she orders a special ring for Adi to propose remarriage to him.

Alia decides to relive her golden memories with Adi and makes an announcement of remarriage with Adi. Raman and Ishita stands shocked with this announcement.

It will be interesting to see whether Rohan is able to stop this marriage.