Known for bringing innovative stories to life, &TV is set to launch a brand new series titled Half Marriage very soon. Produced by Kavita Barjatya and Kushik Ghatak of Conscious Dreams, Half Marriage, set in Kanpur, traces the story of two individuals, Chandni and Arjun, who are married to each other under political influence. While the couple can’t stand each other, they can’t walk away from the marriage as well.

Newcomer Priyanka Purohit who will be seen essaying the character of Chandni is nervous and excited to have bagged the lead in the project. Her character is that of a rich politician’s daughter; strong but very naïve & innocent. Her look has been inspired by that of Alia Bhat from the popular romcom 2 States. Chandni will be seen wearing vibrant colours, long skirts and matching bright jewelry, just like Alia, in the show. Well Alia Bhatt is an amazing actor and is not just an inspiration for young actors for her astonishing acting skills but also has beautiful dressing sense.

On talking to Priyanka she said “My role is of a rich girl who is unapologetic about being rich & loves the privileges that come with it, but is not a spoilt brat. She loves to dress up and she has a very colorful personality and is always dolled up. She is seen wearing vibrant and bright colors just like her personality.”

Half Marriage airs soon on &TV