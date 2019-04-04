Alia finally realizes the truth in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is high on drama, as Alia is getting married to Yug. This is upsetting Ishita, but Raman is supporting the marriage. Meanwhile, Muskaan is also creating a lot of problems for the Bhalla family.



Muskaan has put the Bhalla family’s lives at stake. Moreover, Raman finds out that Karan was helping Muskaan against his family.



Raman raises his hand over Karan and lashes at him for being useless and not true to any relationship.



The Bhalla family is fine now but not safe, as Muskaan threatens Raman again. She points a gun at Yug and asks Raman to sign the property papers.



Raman and Ishita try to stop her, but she shoots the bullet. However, Karan comes in between and gets shot.



Seeing this, Alia recalls Adi’s death and how Ishita had shot him. Thus, she realizes that Yug is not Adi and that he is just a look-alike.



It will be interesting to see Alia’s next step.