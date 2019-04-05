News

Alia refuses to marry Yug; confesses love for Rohan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Apr 2019 02:17 PM
MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is filled with high drama. Alia is going to marry Yug as she thinks that he is Adi. Ishita is against it, but Raman supports Alia in this decision. Meanwhile, Muskaan is also creating a lot of problems for the Bhalla family.

In the earlier track, Alia and Yug were all set to marry. However, Muskaan’s gunshot drama turns fruitful for Alia as she recalls the moment Adi was shot in a similar way.

Owing to this incident, Alia regains her memory and realizes that Yug is not Adi.

Alia thus refuses to marry Yug and confesses her love for Rohan. She declares that she wants to marry Rohan and not Yug.

It will be interesting to if Rohan accepts Alia’s proposal. Will they be able to rebuild their relationship?
