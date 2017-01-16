Alivia to play doctor in Star Jalsha’s Milon Tithi

It seems Alivia Sarkar is getting showered by rain of offers.

The pretty lady, who recently made an entry in Zee Bangla's Bhutu (Shree Venkatesh Films), is all set to enter another daily.

Yes readers, she has been roped in to play the role of a doctor in Star Jalsha’s Milon Tithi (Acropolis Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.).

When we buzzed her to know more about it, she shared, “I will be entering the show as Aditya’s (Riju Biswas) sister named Doel. I am playing a doctor here. Doel, Aditya and their mother (Suchismita) will support Ahana (Ushoshi Ray) to fight back with all the negative powers. They will be new family members for Ahana.”

“There is also a love story of mine which will be revealed after a few days,” she added.

The actress is playing a doctor for the first time. When asked how the feeling is, she expressed, “It’s a very different character. I was a bit nervous during the first day of the shooting but then I love challenges. I have heard some people saying that I am not able to portray characters. I think, I have already proved them wrong and this time I am going to do that again.”

“Currently, I am also seen in Star Jalsha’s Jhanj Lobongo Phool (Shree Venkatesh Films). It’s so hectic to work for three mega dailies,” she confessed.

So, how do you manage time? She replied, “The full credit goes to the production houses. They have accommodated the dates in such a way that I am able to shoot in alternative days. And I don’t mind working hard.”

Way to go, Alivia!

She has already started shooting for Milon Tithi and her entry will be shown this week.