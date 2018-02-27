Home > Tv > Tv News
Alka Amin roped in for Sony TV's Yeh Pyaar Nahi...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2018 07:21 PM

Mumbai: Actress Alka Amin, who has featured in films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, has been roped in to play the role of Gayatri Sinha in the upcoming show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Hai Toh Kya Hai.

The Sony Entertainment Television show is a modern-day love story, written and produced by story teller Dilip Jha.

"I am playing the role of a mother of the male lead Sidhant Sinha (Namit Khanna) in the show. The wonderful thing is that I belong to Delhi and it feels nice that we are shooting in the city for our new show Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai," Alka said in a statement.

"My on-screen character is an affectionate homemaker who loves her husband and son a lot. Mrs. Gayatri Sinha is a wise and practical mother who looks out for her son in all situations. We are shooting on a fabulous set and the opulence needs to be seen to be believed. I am also planning to bring my family on the sets for them to know about the wonderful place. It's an advantage that we are shooting in Delhi itself," she added.

(Source: IANS) 

