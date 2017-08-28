Popular singer Alka Yagnik will soon be seen on TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", and she says she is nervous about her acting stint as it is "out of her comfort zone".

The focus of the Star Plus show will soon turn on the wedding sequence. The makers will shoot for a sangeet sequence of Naksh (played by Rishi Dev) and Keerti played by (Mohena Singh). As part of the ceremony, there will be a live performance by Yagnik, who will be seen as a celebrity guest in the show.

"I am both excited and nervous. Singing is fine, but acting is something I haven't done before. It is out of my comfort zone... So let us see how it turns out," Yagnik told IANS via social media.

Yagnik sung the original title song of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

The shooting will be held on Monday in Film City here.

(Source: IANS)