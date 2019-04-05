Is all well between Somya Seth and husband Arun Kapoor?

MUMBAI: Somya Seth was immensely loved for her character in her debut show Navya on Star Plus. And while we all awaited her return to the television screens, Somya made a starry comeback with historical show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat on Colors only for a short span of time.

The pretty actress walked down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend and US-based filmmaker Arun Kapoor on 15th January 2017 in a close-knit affair. Just like her wedding, her pregnancy was a pleasant surprise. In fact, even some of her industry friends were surprised when she flaunted her baby bump on social media. We love the cute pictures she has shared with her baby, Ayden Krish Kapoor, who looks adorable.

However, we were a little taken aback Somya’s recent post on Instagram. She mentioned how at the age of 21 she wanted to be in love and that everyone deserved to love and be loved. She also expressed how she was always protected from everything bad by her parents but growing up, she has seen violence, illicit drugs, hate, jealously, injustice, emotional manipulation’s and physical abuse. According to her, there is no concept like ‘Prince Charming’ and no girl should depend on a guy for being happy.

Take a look at her post.

We wish all is well in her married life!