Is all well between Somya Seth and husband Arun Kapoor?

MUMBAI: Somya Seth was immensely loved for her character in her debut show Navya on Star Plus. And while we all awaited her return to the television screens, Somya made a starry comeback with historical show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat on Colors only for a short span of time.
The pretty actress walked down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend and US-based filmmaker Arun Kapoor on 15th January 2017 in a close-knit affair. Just like her wedding, her pregnancy was a pleasant surprise. In fact, even some of her industry friends were surprised when she flaunted her baby bump on social media. We love the cute pictures she has shared with her baby, Ayden Krish Kapoor, who looks adorable.
However, we were a little taken aback Somya’s recent post on Instagram. She mentioned how at the age of 21 she wanted to be in love and that everyone deserved to love and be loved. She also expressed how she was always protected from everything bad by her parents but growing up, she has seen violence, illicit drugs, hate, jealously, injustice, emotional manipulation’s and physical abuse. According to her, there is no concept like ‘Prince Charming’ and no girl should depend on a guy for being happy.
Take a look at her post.
View this post on Instagram
After living in a safe house for almost two months Me and Ayden have got PO , a new job and a new house... Thank You Krishna for guiding us, protecting us, providing for us and more important thank you for our new positive beginnings. We are safe, grateful, happy and content .
View this post on Instagram
They feel they are making my life difficult but they don’t know this girl just got happier than she has been in a long time because she knows she has left the bad behind and only goodness surrounds her !! Sometimes cutting ties off is the best thing you can do for yourself !!
We wish all is well in her married life!View this post on Instagram
8 years ago when I took up Navya I was 21 years old girl... wanted the world to believe in love !!! Wanted to heal the world with love !! I believed everyone deserves love and to be loved. I was in my own country. I lived with my parents who protected me from everything evil. I have grown up - I have seen violence, I have seen illicit drugs (including coccaine), I have seen hate, I have seen jealously, I have seen injustice, emotional manipulation’s and physical abuse! I have seen Beautiful Faces with ugly hearts. People who look well but are sick in heart and mind. 8 years after doing Navya I believe- Prince Charming is the most trashy concept as of today!! Girls just need to listen to their own hearts and believe that they are a women with substance and their happiness should not depend on any guy. Today I can tell being honest is expensive and worthless and painful and stupid. All that being said Navya was a beautiful dream and I am grateful that I got a chance to live it for few days!! Some of the Most memorable days of my life !! Grateful forever!! Amm ladki ki Khaas Kahaani!!
Who looks best with Erica Fernandes on-screen?
Which actress looks gorgeous in the bling outfit?
Add new comment