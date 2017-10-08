Colors Bigg Boss has new surprises in store and this time pleasurable ones.

The Colors channel earlier played host to the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi which was hosted by director Rohit Shetty. In fact Hina Khan who is now a Bigg Boss contestant was earlier a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi as well.

Tonight Rohit Shetty will be a part of the Bigg Boss podium and he will have some challenging tasks for the contestants. But, there is a twist. This time the contestants won't be any of the Bigg Boss house inmate.

This time the contestants will be none other than Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.

While the two stars encounter each other, the rest of the Golmaal Again cast including actress Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu will revel inside the Bigg Boss mansion and will mingle with the contestants.

Tonight, it is not just this there are various other surprises in store for our BB inmates. Earlier inside the house, when contestant Sapna Chaudhry got extremely piqued by the flamboyant Arshi Khan, she pleaded to Bigg Boss for a chance to just beat her up.

She claimed that she doens't want to be a part of the B igg Boss house but she wants to beat up Arshi black and blue and that she would do it.

So guess what, Bigg Boss displaying his sheer magnanimity has given her a fair chance to prove her might over Arshi.

This Weekend ka Var episode will thus see a new inclusion. It is something that would boil the blood of the inmates in the house. It is the Sultani Akhada. The Sultani AKhada will be the arena where every weekend two contestants will be ptted against each other to fight it out.

And for the first time to be a part of the Bigg Boss History, The Sultani Akhada will have two ladies fighting it out. Yes, Arshi Khan and Sapna Chaudhry will be the first duo to fight it out.

The two will be dressed up in orange jump suits and a head gear. They will be given a long pole with padded ends to fight against each other with it, while Salman will play the referee

While the other Bigg Boss inmates will fret a little bit when they would be be informed, they too have to exchange blows with one another but that botheration will soon turn into a voyeuristic feast as they witness the blood-boiling combat between the two.

Who do you think will win?

Well and there's more - One more surprise seductive visit on the sets of Bigg Boss will make everyone feel shy and panting for breath!

Yes, the very gorgeous and scintillating, the sexy siren, the one and the only Pinky Padosan will be there on the sets wearing a beautiful Orange Shalwar Suit.

People, if you remember it is Karwa Chauth today and Pinky Padosan is fasting for none other than the most befitting bachelor and the man of her dreams Salman Khan.

It is only when Salman takes the glass of water and makes her drink from it, does she break her fast!

When Pinky sees the moon through the seive, she will offer water to the moon to seek blessings and then she will finally very coyly turn towards Salman and view his face through the seive in the same manner.

Thereafter, proving the man he is Salman takes the water from the plate and gives Pinky her first sip of water of the day and then he would also feed her with her first morsel of the day.

With her gaze below, she then wil bend down to touch Salman's feet to gain his blessings as well.

Wow, it is surely going to be an eventful evening. Happy watching guys! Because after everything SAlman will reveal the main evicted contestant from the Bigg Boss house.

Are you guessing already. Well let us make it easy for you, it is one of the guys we had earlier written about. Now, it is for you to figure it out.

