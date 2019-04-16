ALTBalaji completes two years; Ekta Kapoor thanks audience

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji completed two fantastic years. The exceptional web-series being produced by the makers have been a huge success and loved by one and all.



All the shows have different concepts and stories.



The shows include Apharan, Puncch Beat, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Gandi Baat, and Broken. Youth-based show, Puncch Beat, marked the acting debut of Priyank Sharma. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a story of a broken family. Apaharan is a story where an inspector kidnaps a young girl on her request. Gandi Baat is an adult series, and Broken is a beautiful love story.



The unique concept and storyline are one of the prime reasons why the series have been a huge success.



As ALTBalaji completed two years, Ekta took to social media and thanked everyone for making every series a huge success.



Take a look below:

We turn 2 today! #2YearsOfALTBalaji



A big thank you to all our viewers for their love and support!

Here's to celebrating 2 years of blockbuster entertainment and many more to come. Kahani toh ab shuru hui hai! #ALTBalajiOriginal @ektaravikapoor pic.twitter.com/iyuzGrbjEz — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 16, 2019