ALTBalaji Ropes in a Fresh Face Naghma Rizwan for its Upcoming Period Drama ‘It Happened in Calcutta’

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading homegrown video streaming platform not only churns out unique content but also gives a launch pad to many aspiring talents across the board. With there being no compromise in quality, the platform leaves no stone unturned to give audiences the best of the scripts, content and commendable performances by their actors. It was a worthy wait for the makers as they auditioned around 300 females for the lead of their upcoming show ‘It Happened in Calcutta’. The hunt finally ended with Naghma Rizwan, a model, bagging the much-coveted role and will now be seen making her debut opposite the dashing Karan Kundrra in this love saga set in the 60s and 70s of Calcutta. With Indian TV czarina, Ekta Kapoor herself picking up the best face for the role, the series is sure to bring in a breath of fresh air.



All set to make her acting debut, an elated Naghma quipped, “It feels really great that the universe has presented me with such a wonderful opportunity. The whole 60s & 70s vibe, Calcutta and of course getting to play this strong and beautiful character Kusum, seems really magical and I feel really connected to all. I am sure Ekta Kapoor must have seen something in me beyond my exterior beauty and also my potential as an actor and for that, I’m truly grateful to her. If someone sees that spark in you, you got to keep the fire burning. My mother always said I’m a blessed child and now I truly feel it.”



Naghma will be portraying the role of Kusum, a strong-minded girl, who comes to Calcutta Medical College to fulfil her dream. Speaking about her role, she added,“Getting into the skin of the character is going to be exciting. She is like a vast sea to me, chaotic yet calm, strong yet vulnerable. The deeper you dive into her story, the more she is going to surprise you with all the beauty she beholds, just like the sea. To play a character who goes through all kinds of feelings with that intensity is an honor for any actor and I’m all prepared to make them feel proud of their decision for selecting me to be Kusum.”



The story, set in the year 1960s in the ‘City of Joy- Calcutta’, revolves around a young girl who aspires to become an esteemed doctor in the city. She gets into Calcutta Medical College to fulfil her dream, where she comes across a flamboyant, cocky, arrogant and devastatingly handsome boy and falls in love with him. But there is more than meets the eye. What follows is a series of events that further adds to the twist in the tale. The new and interesting saga of love with ALTBalaji’s ‘It Happened in Calcutta’ promises to be a tale that’s sure going to keep you hooked to your screens.