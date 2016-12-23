Always been fascinated by Santa Claus: Sandeep Anand

Actor Sandeep Anand, who will next be seen donning a Santa Claus costume in the popular comedy show "May I Come In Madam?", says he has always been "fascinated" by his dress and his ride.



In the upcoming episodes of the show, Sandeep would be donning the Santa avatar to surprise his on screen boss, Nehha Pendse.



"I have always been fascinated towards Santa Claus -- the dress, the reindeers, the ride, the snow. But at the same time the message that he gives 'spread smiles spread happiness' -- that's what I am also doing in my show on the occasion," Sandeep said in a statement.



"Getting dressed as Santa is my luck and will try to put smiles on my viewers' faces by doing this," he added.



"May I Come In Madam?" is aired on Life OK.

(Source: IANS)