Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

Aman, Kanika, Mohit, Umesh and Shweta to be part of a new TV show?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
07 Feb 2017 05:26 PM

It’s raining concepts and shows across GECs!

And we have learnt that well-known television writer Amit Aaryan is busy working on a new television project. The show we hear is a comedy drama produced by a new production house based in Delhi while the concept and writing is being taken care by Amit.

As of now, the makers have roped in a flurry of actors which include versatile Aman Yatan Verma  (last seen in Zee TV’s Amma), Kanika Maheshwari (Diya Aur Baati fame), Mohit Dagga (Ek Mutthi Aasmaan fame), Umesh Bajpayee (currently seen in Yaro) and TV actress Shweta Gulati (Remix).

The yet to be titled show will be a slice of life comedy revolving around two married couples played by Aman-Kanika and Mohit-Shweta.

The cast has shot for few scenes and the proceedings miasma will get clearer in days to come. As of now the project has been pitched to Star Network and will air either on Star Plus or Life OK.

Amit and Kanika confirmed the development but refused to divulge any details.

Tellychakkar will keep our readers updated with further development.

