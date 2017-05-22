Hot Downloads

Aman to learn Teni’s truth in Dil Se Dil Tak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 May 2017 06:30 PM

Colors’ popular daily Dil Se Dil Tak (Shashi Sumeet Productions) is keeping the viewers hooked to its ongoing episodes by bringing forth interesting twists in the tale.

Unaware of Teni’s (Jasmin Bhasin) truth, the Bhanushali family is rejoicing over her marriage announcement with Aman (Kunal Verma) in the recent episodes. On the other hand, Parth (Siddharth Shukla) and Shorvori (Rashami Desai) are worried about Teni’s hidden truth.

Now we hear that a dramatic twist in the upcoming episodes will unfold the truth. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Teni will meet with an accident and she will be admitted to the hospital. After knowing about Teni, Parth will come to the hospital and that’s when Aman will learn about Teni’s pregnancy.”

We tried reaching out to Jasmin but she remained unavailable for comments.

How will Aman react after knowing the truth?

