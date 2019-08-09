News

Aman Verma bags his next project

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
09 Aug 2019 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.

We have been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We now have information that actor Aman Verma will be seen in Ullu App's next titled Juhi.

The story of the project revolves around a young and clever girl named Juhi. It will showcase her past and explore why it haunts her.

Aman will apparently play the character of a cop in the web series.

He made his acting debut on TV with Pachpan Khambe Laal Diwar. He is well know for the role of Anupam Kapadia in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He also played Aditya Pratap Singh in Kehta Hai Dil and has participated in Bigg Boss 9. He was last seen in Ullu App's Panchaali.

We couldn't connect with the actor for a comment.

past seven days