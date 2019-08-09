Aman Verma bags his next project

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.



We now have information that actor Aman Verma will be seen in Ullu App's next titled Juhi.



The story of the project revolves around a young and clever girl named Juhi. It will showcase her past and explore why it haunts her.



Aman will apparently play the character of a cop in the web series.



He made his acting debut on TV with Pachpan Khambe Laal Diwar. He is well know for the role of Anupam Kapadia in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He also played Aditya Pratap Singh in Kehta Hai Dil and has participated in Bigg Boss 9. He was last seen in Ullu App's Panchaali.



We couldn't connect with the actor for a comment.



