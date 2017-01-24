Amardeep Jha 'excited' to play a Haryanvi character in Star Plus' Meri Durga

Seasoned actress Amardeep Jha will get back to TV with Paperback Films’ upcoming show, Meri Durga on Star Plus.

The actress, who is making a comeback after her stint in Ishq Ka Rang Safed, will play a Haryanvi character for the first time in her career for the show.

On her role and dialect, the actress stated, “I am playing Durga's dadi Santo who is the eldest in the family. She is a strong and a very practical character who handles all the things in the family. It is a really nice and interesting story. I am excited to play a Haryanvi character. We had a special workshop to learn the language; a tutor is always present on the sets to correct and polish our language and pronunciations.”

The veteran actress is very much impressed with her co-actor Ananya Agarwal who essays the role of Durga. “Ananya is a chirpy, sweet and a bubbly girl. Her acting is really good. And the most important thing I like about her is her childlike quality. Sometimes, a very mature kind of acting is expected from child actors where there are emotional scenes. But with Ananya, it's like with this emotional acting, her childlike quality is intact.”

Jha is of the opinion that the working of TV industry has changed over the years. “There are many channels, too much of daily soaps, everything is so increased in number that sometimes I feel because of the increase in quantity, the quality has degraded. Everything has to be done fast, because we have to shoot for episodes which have to be aired all week. But at the same time the industry is getting technically advanced. Also TRPs are playing a very important and powerful role now. So numbers speak for everything.”

Amardeep’s association with the Producers of Meri Durga has been strong. “With Pradeep (Kumar), it is an old association. I was a part of Shakuntalam Films' Reth, so I have worked with him. And Ravindra (Gautam) is really a good director. He does his work with perfect detailing and expertise.”

Jha who is even today remembered for being the ‘1 kilo bhendi wali mother’ in the hit film 3 Idiots, is a spiritualistic to the core. “I read spiritual books and listen to spiritual music especially Gurbani Shabad because I am a Sikh. I also like old Indian music. I like to work at my house, I also like cooking.”

Here’s wishing Jha all the very best for Meri Durga.