Amba to get her daughter Mannu engaged to a girl in &TV’s Waaris

&TV’s popular daily Waaris (Viniyard Films) now gears up for an interesting track for its viewers; something that has never happened on-screen.

In the upcoming episodes, Waaris will unfold a track in which a girl will get engaged to a girl.

Shocking, isn't it??? But, you heard it right!!!

For the uninitiated, Amba (Aarti Singh) has successfully kept the identity of her daughter Mannu (Farnaz Shetty) hidden from the entire world. While the whole world identifies Mannu as a guy but in reality, she is a girl.

Ever since Mannu’s long lost friend Raj (Neel Motwani) has re-entered Mannu’s life, Amba is afraid of Mannu getting too close to Raj, and her real identity getting revealed.

Now, to keep Mannu away from Raj, Amba will have a mastermind plan.

Our source informs us, “Amba will get Mannu engaged to girl named Neha who would belong to their village. She would plan this for Mannu because she would want her to be away from Raj and save her from going on the wrong track.”

When we contacted Farnaz, she confirmed the development with us and said, “It was quite an awkward feeling to shoot for this sequence. I was feeling so weird when the girl was looking at me and blushing. This has been the most difficult scene for me to do out of all the performance oriented scenes I have ever done before (laughs).”

Are you excited for this track? Do let us know in the comment section below.