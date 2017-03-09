Amit Dolawat joins Ashish and Sumona in Colors’ Dev Anand

Actor Amit Dolawat who is known for his versatile performances, is certainly on a new high in life, both personally and professionally!!

Well, the actor who got married this Valentine’s Day to girl friend Cheshta Bhagat has now bagged a new show!!

After entertaining one and all as the shape shifting spider in SAB TV’s Icchapyaari Naagin, Dolawat will soon be seen in a new avatar!!

News coming in is that he has been roped in for a pivotal role in Colors’ upcoming detective series, Dev Anand, produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures.

As per credible sources, “Amit will play the role of a cop who would want to handle cases his way. In short, being a cop, Amit’s character will not get along well with the way in which ace detective Dev Anand will go about working his way in cases.”

We hear that with the makers and channel finalizing Ashish Chowdhry and Sumona Chakravarti for the lead roles (news that Tellychakkar.com reported exclusively), the show is now all set to go on floor very soon.

We buzzed Amit, but did not get a reply from him.

We also buzzed Producers Alind and Nissar, and the channel spokesperson, but did not get any revert.

Watch this space for more updates.